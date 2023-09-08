WNDU’s Maria Catanzarite speaks to journalism students at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re approaching a bittersweet moment here at 16 News Now. Our own Maria Catanzarite is leaving WNDU to pursue other opportunities.

But not before giving back to the community.

On Friday, the former Riley Wild Cat returned to her alma mater once again. She has donated her time to help mentor the students in the program, helping them see and hear what it’s like in the real world.

They are proud and thankful for Maria’s time sharing her journalism journey.

“She shares a lot of personal information about her as a human being, things she’s gone through, and the students can really relate to the struggles they’ve had or things they’ve wondered about, whether they’re doing the right thing, and she’s really helped humanize the face. Taking away the makeup, and all of those things of being on air, and having to see the real person behind it, it really helped them see they can achieve their dreams,” said Tim Richardson, with Riley.

The Buzz in the Bend show did an interview with her and talked to her about her life. We can imagine it was both helpful and inspiring.

