Advertise With Us

WNDU’s Maria Catanzarite speaks to journalism students at Riley High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re approaching a bittersweet moment here at 16 News Now. Our own Maria Catanzarite is leaving WNDU to pursue other opportunities.

But not before giving back to the community.

On Friday, the former Riley Wild Cat returned to her alma mater once again. She has donated her time to help mentor the students in the program, helping them see and hear what it’s like in the real world.

They are proud and thankful for Maria’s time sharing her journalism journey.

“She shares a lot of personal information about her as a human being, things she’s gone through, and the students can really relate to the struggles they’ve had or things they’ve wondered about, whether they’re doing the right thing, and she’s really helped humanize the face. Taking away the makeup, and all of those things of being on air, and having to see the real person behind it, it really helped them see they can achieve their dreams,” said Tim Richardson, with Riley.

The Buzz in the Bend show did an interview with her and talked to her about her life. We can imagine it was both helpful and inspiring.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after motorcycle crash on Ironwood Drive on Sept. 7, 2023.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Ironwood Drive
Man’s arm amputated after Elkhart County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Warmer weather & sunshine returns this weekend
Chosen Alexander
South Bend man wanted for attempted murder arrested
Motorcyclist critically injured after South Bend crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan to visit Notre Dame
WNDU's Maria Catanzarite speaks to journalism students at Riley High School
US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan to visit Notre Dame