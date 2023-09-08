Semi driver arrested after crash involving school bus in northwest Indiana

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A semi-truck driver was arrested overnight after leaving the scene of a crash involving a school bus that wasn’t carrying any children in northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, their Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls around 11:15 p.m. Thursday regarding a crash involving a school bus and a semi on I-65 in Jasper County. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a school bus in a ditch. They also say the driver of the bus was pinned in the vehicle but was alert.

The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside for several hours while first responders worked to remove him. Once removed, the driver was transported to a hospital in Rensselaer and later taken to a hospital in Chicago to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to their investigation, troopers believe the driver of the bus rear ended a semi in the northbound right lane of I-65. The semi initially pulled over and good Samaritans stopped to render aid to both the driver of the bus and the semi driver. However, the semi driver suddenly drove away.

While first responders were working to remove the driver of the bus, another trooper was able to locate the semi that left the scene. It was reportedly parked in the rear of the Love’s Truck Stop located on State Road 10 in Jasper County. Police say the trailer of the semi had substantial damage and it was quite apparent that it had recently been involved in a significant crash.

Police also found the driver of the semi. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Aregay Tesfay Gebremariam of Atlanta, Ga., reportedly gave statements that were inconsistent with what had happened on the interstate.

Gebremariam was taken into custody and taken to the Jasper County Jail. He is preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving catastrophic bodily injury. Final charges will be determined by the Jasper County prosecutor.

Police say the bus, while it is designed to be a school bus, was new and was being driven to another location. Once again, it was not transporting any passengers at the time of the crash.

Inspections of both the bus, the semi, and trailer will be completed by the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

