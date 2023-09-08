Semi driver arrested after crash involving school bus in northwest Indiana

The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside for several hours while...
The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside for several hours while first responders worked to remove him.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A semi-truck driver was arrested overnight after leaving the scene of a crash involving a school bus that wasn’t carrying any children in northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, their Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls around 11:15 p.m. Thursday regarding a crash involving a school bus and a semi on I-65 in Jasper County. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a school bus in a ditch. They also say the driver of the bus was pinned in the vehicle but was alert.

The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside for several hours while first responders worked to remove him. Once removed, the driver was transported to a hospital in Rensselaer and later taken to a hospital in Chicago to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to their investigation, troopers believe the driver of the bus rear ended a semi in the northbound right lane of I-65. The semi initially pulled over and good Samaritans stopped to render aid to both the driver of the bus and the semi driver. However, the semi driver suddenly drove away.

According to their investigation, troopers believe the driver of the bus rear ended a semi in...
According to their investigation, troopers believe the driver of the bus rear ended a semi in the northbound right lane of I-65.(Indiana State Police)

While first responders were working to remove the driver of the bus, another trooper was able to locate the semi that left the scene. It was reportedly parked in the rear of the Love’s Truck Stop located on State Road 10 in Jasper County. Police say the trailer of the semi had substantial damage and it was quite apparent that it had recently been involved in a significant crash.

Police also found the driver of the semi. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Aregay Tesfay Gebremariam of Atlanta, Ga., reportedly gave statements that were inconsistent with what had happened on the interstate.

Gebremariam was taken into custody and taken to the Jasper County Jail. He is preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving catastrophic bodily injury. Final charges will be determined by the Jasper County prosecutor.

Police say the bus, while it is designed to be a school bus, was new and was being driven to another location. Once again, it was not transporting any passengers at the time of the crash.

Inspections of both the bus, the semi, and trailer will be completed by the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Ironwood Drive

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Irish women’s soccer suffers first loss of season

Updated: 2 hours ago

Indiana

FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II...

Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Gary Ferrell II, 28, had avoided a possible death sentence when he pleaded guilty.

News

Mishawaka High School starts on 2-hour delay Friday due to power outage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
All other schools in the School City of Mishawaka district are starting at their normal time.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warmer weather & sunshine returns this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
The clouds and light rain will stick around on Friday

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Comedy club opens in Niles

Comedy club Underground Laugh Lounge opens in Niles

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
City officials, the mayor and state representatives gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration Thursday night at Underground Laugh Lounge.

News

Underground Laugh Lounge in Niles set to open

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Howard Pork is located at 521 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617.

New restaurant ‘Howard Pork’ opens across from Howard Park

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Howard Pork is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will have its grand opening ceremony later this month.

News

The old Gates Service Center on Wayne Street was sold by South Bend to Bare Hands Brewery for...

South Bend considers action after Bare Hands Brewery misses deadline

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Due to the pandemic, the deadline was extended until Sept. 1 of this year, but now that they missed this amended deadline, South Bend's Redevelopment Commission is considering issuing a letter of default at its Sept. 14 meeting.