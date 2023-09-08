Riverbend Cancer Services hosts annual tennis tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local group had fun on Friday for a great cause!

It was the return of the annual Riverbend Cancer Services tennis tournament at Leeper Park. This was the ninth year of the tournament, and all players got a complimentary lunch.

“It’s great, you’re supporting a good cause. It’s the least you can do. Come out and play tennis. Something we enjoy,” said Maggie Cuson, who was participating.

The event served up $10,000 for Riverbend Cancer Services.

