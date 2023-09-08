Mishawaka High School starts on 2-hour delay Friday due to power outage

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School started classes on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to a power outage.

The delay was implemented for Mishawaka High School only. All other schools in the School City of Mishawaka district started at their normal time.

The delay also impacted John Young Middle School students who were scheduled to attend classes at Mishawaka High School on Friday morning.

