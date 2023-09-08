Mishawaka High School on 2-hour delay due to power outage

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka High School is on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to a power outage.

This is for Mishawaka High School only. All other schools in the School City of Mishawaka district are starting at their normal time.

For any John Young Middle School students that are scheduled to attend classes at Mishawaka High School on Friday morning, you will not be reporting to MHS. Instead, you need to report to JYMS for second hour, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.