Medical Moment: Fixing a baby’s failing heart without surgery

(WNDU) - 40,000 babies a year are born with congenital heart disease. About one in four of those infants has a life-threatening condition that affects how the heart is shaped, or how it works, or both.

Now, for the first time, doctors have been able to perform a life-saving heart procedure on one of the smallest infants in the nation.

“PDA or Patent Ductus Arteriosus is a vessel that all of us, yourself included, had when you’re inside of your mother and once you came out, it actually closed on its own,” explained Dr. R. Allen Ligon, Jr., a cardiologist.

The PDA connects the big arteries that come off of the heart and goes into the lungs and body. But for some babies, the PDA doesn’t close.

“It’s incredibly common for babies who are born too early, or premature babies, for that vessel to stay open,” Dr. Ligon said.

If this happens, it can steal blood flow from other organs and cause an enlarged heart. Without surgery, these babies lives are at risk. That’s why it is necessary for congenital interventional cardiologist Allen Ligon to perform a heart vessel closure on a preemie born at 22 weeks, weighing just 1.1 pounds, the same weight as one glass of water.

“You can imagine a one-pound infant’s fist and how small it is; that’s how small her heart is,” Dr. Ligon continued.

Snaking a catheter in the baby’s leg, the doctor delivered a PDA closure device up through the heart inside the PDA. The PDA creates a controlled clot that closes the vessel. Six days after the procedure, the tiny baby girl was off blood pressure meds, off the ventilator and gaining weight, and today...

“She’s above a year of age now and, it’s exciting, how well she’s doing,” Dr. Ligon said.

The PDA closure device will never have to be removed. As the little girl grows, the tissue will grow over the PDA closure device and will become part of her body.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.