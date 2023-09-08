ISP investigating homicide at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Detectives were called to the prison around 4:30 a.m. Friday for a death investigation. The victim, an inmate at the prison, has been identified as Victor Glenn, 44, of Indianapolis.

Police say Glenn was serving a sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 15,2066.

Details are currently limited, but police say this is an active homicide investigation.

