ISP investigating homicide at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
Detectives were called to the prison around 4:30 a.m. Friday for a death investigation. The victim, an inmate at the prison, has been identified as Victor Glenn, 44, of Indianapolis.
Police say Glenn was serving a sentence for murder with a projected release date of June 15,2066.
Details are currently limited, but police say this is an active homicide investigation.
Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.