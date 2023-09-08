Irish women’s soccer suffers first loss of season

By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night.

The No. 11 Irish had a lot of opportunities to score but could not find the back of the net in their 1-0 loss to the Michigan Wolverines at Alumni Stadium. Notre Dame had 27 shots on the night, but not even one resulted in a goal.

It’s the first loss of the 2023 season for the Irish, who came into the match with three wins and two stalemates. They now fall to 3-1-2 on the season.

The loss also marks Notre Dame’s first shutout loss at home in a regular season game since October 2020.

Notre Dame will travel to Ohio on Sunday to take on the Bowling Green Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT.

The Irish return to Alumni Stadium next Friday to start conference play against Wake Forest. For a look the full schedule, click here.

