Irish defense putting touchdown-less streak on the line against NC State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will put its early season winning streak on the line this weekend at NC State.

The No. 10 Irish will also put another streak on the line that the defense is mighty proud of. The Notre Dame defense has not allowed a touchdown through its first two games against Navy and Tennessee State. They’ve allowed just six points total.

The Wolfpack offense, led by another very strong transfer quarterback in Brennan Armstrong, might be the team to end that streak. But the players don’t seem keen on letting that happen.

And while some fans might be surprised with the defense’s impressive start to the season, head coach Marcus Freeman isn’t.

“I don’t know if I would say surprised because I’ve really believed the second year of the same scheme, the same coaches, our players are truly understanding the details of the defense, and now they’ve been able to go out and execute,” Freeman said. “Both weeks, it’s been the first game for the opponent, and so we’ve seen some things that you haven’t been able to prepare for. But the thing that’s impressed me is the ability to get to the sidelines, get it corrected, and really go out and execute.”

Like Notre Dame, NC state also comes into Saturday’s contest with an undefeated record. The Wolfpack went on the road last weekend and defeated UConn 24-14 in their season opener.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

