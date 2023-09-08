Advertise With Us

Intersection at Ireland Road, Michigan Street to undergo paving

A map of the expected closure.
A map of the expected closure.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The intersection at Ireland Road and Michigan Street will be placed under lane restrictions as it undergoes paving starting on Monday, Sept. 11.

During paving, all northbound, southbound, and eastbound traffic will be restricted to single lanes. Those using the eastbound lane will be able to turn north and south but will not be able to go through the intersection to the west.

Road officials say that motorists should expect major delays and use an alternate path if possible. They also want to remind drivers that the ability to turn in the intersection may be limited depending on paving progress.

Paving is expected to wrap up on Friday, Sept. 15, weather permitting.

