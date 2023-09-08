Hubbard Hill brings young and old together with Early Learning Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Preschool is about to go old school.

An intergenerational early learning center opened this week in Elkhart at Hubbard Hill.

Hubbard Hill is a senior living community that offers everything from assisted living to long-term nursing care. It’s probably the last place you’d expect to find a preschool, yet one of the first of its kind opened there on Tuesday.

The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill is ready to march to the beat of different drummers. One staff training exercise brought together young and old for a cardio drumming session.

“They learn rhythm and to catch, to stick with the beat, and they to do it together. They’re actually on the same level in so many ways,” said the center’s Mandy Gibbons. “And so, some children who are very shy and quiet were so talkative during this experience.”

It’s a relatively new and rare approach to preschool—intergenerational style. It’s one that Hubbard Hill buys into big time, investing $8 million in a new facility.

“It turns out that seniors don’t want to be siloed with just seniors,” said Hubbard Hill CEO Patrick Pingel. “They want to pass on a legacy. They want to have an impact on the next generation, and so this gives them an opportunity, a purpose, and a meaning. It’s very deeply felt by so many people.”

The program will crawl before it will walk. Officials know what they want to do but aren’t exactly sure how to go about doing it.

They’re working with a Penn State Professor to come up with a playbook.

“It could be watching children play in the yard. Turns out, there’s a physiological effect on all of us as human beings when we hear children laughing,” Pingel said. “When we sit and read a book to a child, and they experience warmth, love, they experience relationships with another adult; they’re changed.”

The Early Learning Center has actually been in business for 11 years. The school found itself in need of a new home. The switch to the Hubbard Hill Campus came with the switch to an intergenerational approach.

“It just makes sense. There’s so much research for children who interact with the older generation. It helps a lot of them who have behavioral issues and we run into a lot of that these days with COVID, has kind of had a significant impact on that the classroom,” said Mandy Gibbons. A lot of these children haven’t been able to be around grandparents since the whole COVID situation, too. It’s been a while, but a lot of them couldn’t travel to visit them.

Hubbard Hill is a non-profit. The Early Learning Center is accepting children aged two and a half to five.

