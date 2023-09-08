Fusion Fest taking over South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fusion Fest is just one day away, and we want to focus on some unique events and numerous cultures that make South Bend one of a kind.

The two-day festival at Howard Park is creating quite a buzz around town, and for good reason: there’s something for everyone.

After a 20-year hiatus, the re-branded Fusion Festival is back in Michiana, highlighting the melting pot that is our community.

“It’s a celebration of the diversity and the cultures that are in South Bend and the greater Michiana region. So, just highlighting all the things that make South Bend so great.”

And this two-day celebration is packed with arts and entertainment.

“There are a number of things; it’s great for an entire family,” said Hannah Francis, special events manager for SBVPA. “We’ve got over 50 food vendors, just under 20 artisan vendors, we’ve got over 50 performers that are performing between the two days. We’ve got dragon boat rides, we’ve got pendulum art, we’ve got fireworks Saturday night, we’ve got Scottish games on Saturday, an around the world car show. You name it, we’ve got something for everybody.”

One of the performances you won’t want to miss is UZIMA! Drum and Dance, Michiana’s Only African/Afro-Contemporary Dance Company, will perform on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“We are a tribe of people that really believe in connecting community and really believe in the spiritual, not only the physical health of the community,” said Kelly Burgét, artistic director for UZIMA! Drum and Dance. “UZIMA itself is a Swahili word, and it stands for a celebration of wholeness, health, and life. Every time we dance, every time we speak the spoken word and every time we perform songs, we really believe that we are speaking and dancing wholeness, health, and life over this community.”

If you’re more of a foodie, LaSalle Grill will host a unique food experience at Fusion Fest, featuring local produce grown at Unity Gardens.

“It’s unique that we can partner with somebody in our community,” said Laurel Marnocha, owner of LaSalle Hospitality Group. “We were able to plan far enough in advance to know what type of produce and things we could source from Unity Gardens, and anytime we have the opportunity to work with them, we love doing that. So, I think that’s the coolest takeaway is just eating things that were grown here locally.”

Events and cuisine are divided on their website and at the festival by region of origin, showcasing the diverse and dynamic communities that call South Bend home. After all, This is Home.

“They are highlighting their cultures in each region,” Francis said. “Each vendor, when they applied, selected which region they felt was most appropriate for what they were presenting, whether that be food or what they’re presenting with the artisan vendors.”

Fusion Fest incorporates cultures from Africa, Asia/Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

And the best part of the festival? It’s free to attend!

“You remember a couple of years back that they said South Bend is a dying city,” Burgét asked. “I’m kind of glad they said that because I believe not only is our city alive, we are thriving, and we are growing into this beautiful city. So please come on out and enjoy this community. Let’s sow into our community so that we can all thrive and see it grow together.”

There are also a few road closures that will alter traffic patterns this weekend, but parking will be available within walking distance. ADA parking will also be provided.

The Jefferson Blvd. bridge will be closed this weekend, and Jefferson will also be closed from St. Lewis Street to St. Peter Street. Officials are asking motorists to detour onto Colfax Ave. So, plan accordingly, and we’ll see you at Fusion Fest!

