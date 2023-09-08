Fugitive Friday: September 8, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Steven Taylor is wanted for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of meth.
  • Maurice McThune is wanted for possession of an altered firearm.
  • Javier Espirito is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of meth.
  • Alexis Modlin is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

