First Alert Weather: Warmer weather & sunshine returns this weekend

The clouds and light rain will stick around on Friday
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a sprinkle to light shower. Lake effect rain showers are likely west of U.S. 31 through the morning. High near 70F. Low 55F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Bright sky returns! Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 74F. Low 53F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 78F. Low 56F. Wind NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain arrives early next week. Another “early fall” cold front will usher in rain chances later Monday into Wednesday. This front will drop daytime highs into the upper 60s to low 70s midweek. Overnight lows could fall into the mid and upper 40s towards the end of next week. We warm back into the upper 70s for next weekend.

