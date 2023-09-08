Comedy club Underground Laugh Lounge opens in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Are you ready for a good laugh?

A comedy club is opening in Niles.

City officials, the mayor and state representatives gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration Thursday night at Underground Laugh Lounge.

Owners Sheila and Karl Koebel bought the old Carnegie Library building from the city and spent the past year transforming the space.

They hope this multi-faceted entertainment venue draws people from all over the region.

The comedy club seats 100 guests.

“Well, the comedy club you’re going to expect to laugh, that’s what we are going. We are bringing comedians...from New York, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Detroit and Grand Rapids. We are bringing top notch comedians in...Because people need to laugh. They need to relax a little bit. Enjoy life. Laugh. Have a good time. You just feel better,” said Koebel.

Before heading to a comedy show, be sure to check out the speakeasy lounge, also known as The Study, which is located on the top floor of the building.

The venue officially opens on Friday.

