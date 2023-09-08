Advertise With Us

Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case, mom who disappeared more than 8 years ago

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared more than eight years ago in Kentucky.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown. Her boyfriend Brooks Houck was the last person to see her.

Two days later, her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of a highway along with her keys, purse, and cell phone.

Rogers has never been seen since.

This week, court documents said 32-year-old Joseph Lawson is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical...
Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Nelson County Correctional Center)

While the documents do not mention Rogers by name, a family member and Lawson’s lawyer both confirmed the arrest is connected to the Rogers case.

It’s unclear if Rogers and Lawson had any prior connection.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after motorcycle crash on Ironwood Drive on Sept. 7, 2023.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Ironwood Drive
Man’s arm amputated after Elkhart County crash
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Back to sunshine this weekend
Chosen Alexander
South Bend man wanted for attempted murder arrested
Motorcyclist critically injured after South Bend crash

Latest News

A young Kentucky boy is dead after authorities say he was shot by another child.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head by another child, sheriff says
Preparations for Fusion Fest underway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Back to sunshine this weekend
3-legged Mishawaka pup competing for title of ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’
Hubbard Hill brings young and old together with Early Learning Center