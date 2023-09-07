Work could begin on Four Winds expansion project next year
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - By this time next year, work should be underway on improvements to South Bend’s minor league baseball stadium.
The city has issued a request for proposals in its search for a construction manager. The document describes a multi-year endeavor with a price tag of $40 to 45 million.
The work will include a second deck of seating, and a new building with club and event space.
Bids are scheduled to be opened next week by the South Bend Board of Works.
