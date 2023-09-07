Michiana woman gets surprise makeover at South Bend Cubs game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an unforgettable night for a local woman battling breast cancer.

Hello Gorgeous, and the South Bend Cubs teamed up to surprise Beth Stevens with a head-to-toe makeover.

Stevens threw the first pitch, then headed to the Mobile Day Spa for her makeover.

“Very surprised, especially when I am usually on the shy side. I can’t believe my husband pulled this off,” said Stevens.

She received a manicure, pedicure, facial, new hairdo, and a new outfit.

“It’s a really nice experience because I am used to loving on other people, so being the one getting loved on is actually a good feeling,” said Stevens.

“A beautiful, elegant palace on wheels that will treat her like a queen for the day during a time where she doesn’t feel very special,” said Kim Becker, who is the Founder of Hello Gorgeous.

Stevens has been battling breast cancer for a while now, but is in good spirits.

“If even for a day they can make these women feel special again and feel whole, I think that’s worth all the time and effort that’s put into it,” said Carlos Matovina, who is an intern with the South Bend Cubs.

Hello Gorgeous has provided thousands of makeovers for women battling cancer.

They want women to feel normal and to smile when they look in the mirror.

“But the impact that we have on these women. Just spending three hours doing nothing expect doting on them and giving them an escape from their cancer. We’ve had women that have come up to us and said, ‘You know, I remember my birthdate, my diagnosis date, and my Hello Gorgeous date. And, so, they come back to us two or three years later and say, ‘That was the best day of my life,’” said Becker.

