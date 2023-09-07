Statue of Madeline Bertrand restored

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The fix is in; a wrong has been righted, and a bad deed has been undone at Madeline Bertrand County Park in Niles Township.

Madeline Bertrand -the sculpture- is back on display at Madeline Bertrand -the park- where the work of art was pilfered from its permanent pedestal about six months ago.

While the bad guy or guys were never caught, today, the good guys remounted a repaired version of the sculpture. The creator of the original 1987 version, Tuck Langland, led the charge. “But things do get stolen. Edward Munch’s ‘The Scream,’ you know, that’s been stolen.”

The Madeline Bertrand sculpture first went missing last March when it was cut off at the ankles and carried away. “They stole her and borrowed her and broke her, and I fixed her,” Langland told 16 News Now.

Park Manager Derek Tyler says going forward without Bertrand’s symbolic presence was never an option and that all options were discussed. “Total replacement, which was about, somewhere between $60,000 and $65,000. Would have taken some time, but we would have had her back at some point in time.”

The month of May brought an unusual twist. Security camera video shows the sculpture being returned to the park in the dark of night by a shadowy figure.

“Clearly, a sculpture broken off at the ankles is hot,” Langland said. “There’s no question that’s stolen, and these guys think the junkyards are going to give them money, and it’s about 40 pounds, and you’re probably going to get about a couple of bucks a pound, that’s about $80. You’re going to risk your future for $80? Not smart, not smart. Yeah, that’s my message to anyone out there watching that thinks they’re going to do this sort of thing.”

The sculpture was designed to be a symbol of a brave spirit—a Potawatomie Woman- standing on land believed to have been deeded to her by the United States in 1821.

“The thing about Madeline Bertrand was, she was maybe 16 when monsieur Bertrand from France, the fur trader, came through and married her,” Langland explained. “I made the piece to look like she’s walking away from her people and toward him but looking back because she’s going to be torn between two worlds.”

“It’s kind of the centerpiece of the park,” added Tyler. “It’s Madeline Bertrand County Park. It’s not just this or that, it’s Madeline Bertrand, that’s Madeline Bertrand, and that’s why we’re glad to have her back.”

Langland says he has been a serious sculptor for about 60 years, and this is only the second time a piece of his art has been stolen.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.