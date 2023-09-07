St. Joseph County Council to vote next week on resolution encouraging study into separate Clay school district

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council will vote next week on a resolution asking Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner to take one of many steps toward breaking off and creating a separate South Bend school district to ultimately save Clay High School.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the resolution encourages Jenner to conduct a study that would look into the creation of a new school corporation — apart from the South Bend Community School Corporation — to serve the unincorporated parts of St. Joseph County.

Citing Indiana Code 20- 23-4-38(b), the resolution also states that the state secretary of education can reorganize and divide a school district if it’s needed to improve educational opportunities.

This comes as Clay High School is due to close at the end of this school year. The South Bend School Board voted 4-3 to close the high school back in April, and that decision has been met with a lot of opposition from the Clay Township community.

Students at Clay High School staged a peaceful walkout on April 20, 2023, in protest of the school’s imminent closure. (WNDU)

As The Tribune reports, the effort for Clay would likely be a long, uphill battle, possible only after seeking multiple layers of local, state, and federal support.

According to Robert Smith, a board member of the group “Save Clay,” the resolution only calls for a study and not for the county council’s endorsement of a separate district. He told The Tribune it’s “just trying to investigate all of the possible angles.”

Meanwhile, South Bend School Board President John Anella recently told The Tribune that he didn’t think creating a new school district is “in the best interest” of Clay Township and its existing schools, saying it isn’t “sustainable” to keep Clay High School open while hundreds of student seats are open, especially if it means pouring millions into building upgrades. He also noted that more kids in the Clay district go to Adams High School than to Clay.

According to the Tribune, the “Save Clay” group would seek a separate, independent district to encompass Clay High, Clay International Academy, Swanson Traditional School, and Darden Elementary School.

The council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at the County-City Building in downtown South Bend.

