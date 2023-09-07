South Bend man wanted for attempted murder arrested

4 arrested Wednesday as part of ‘proactive policing efforts’ from SBPD Strategic Focus Unit
Chosen Alexander
Chosen Alexander(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man who was wanted for attempted murder has been arrested following “proactive policing efforts” from the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit.

The arrest happened Wednesday after officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Chapin Street and Jefferson Boulevard. Police say a woman and two men were in the vehicle, including 23-year-old Chosen Alexander, who had a warrant for charges including attempted murder related to a 2020 shooting in South Bend.

Officers recovered two handguns and suspected marijuana from the vehicle. Alexander was arrested on his warrant including charges of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was also arrested on a new preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm related to the traffic stop.

The other two occupants of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Terryck Tyler and 24-year-old Jessiyah Lottie, were also arrested on preliminary charges of assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana.

Alexander, Tyler, and Lottie were all taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Earlier in the day, another man was arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of E. Broadway Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving possible drug activity.

During the search, officers found a stolen handgun and several drugs, including suspected cocaine, meth, and marijuana. Deandre Pigee, 32, was arrested on several preliminary charges related to the findings and was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

(South Bend Police Department)

