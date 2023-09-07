South Bend Cubs put up 26 runs in thrashing of Quad Cities River Bandits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs got off to a hot start on Tuesday night in their final series opener of the 2023 season, scoring 12 runs en route to a 12-6 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

How could an offense that’s been struggling lately follow that up? By absolutely exploding…

South Bend scored a season-high 26 runs on 24 hits in a 26-7 beatdown of the River Bandits on Wednesday night. James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara, Yohendrick Pinango, and Luis Verdugo drove in a combined 18 of those runs, and the Cubs hit five home runs in the victory.

In just two games this week, the Cubs have put on a show for the hometown fans by scoring 38 runs. Meanwhile, Wednesday night was an unforgettable night for a local woman battling breast cancer, as she was surprised with a head-to-toe makeover after throwing out the first pitch.

South Bend is out of playoff contention for the year, so there are only four more chances to get out and see some baseball at Four Winds Field before next April. Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

