South Bend Cubs put up 26 runs in thrashing of Quad Cities River Bandits

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs got off to a hot start on Tuesday night in their final series opener of the 2023 season, scoring 12 runs en route to a 12-6 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

How could an offense that’s been struggling lately follow that up? By absolutely exploding…

South Bend scored a season-high 26 runs on 24 hits in a 26-7 beatdown of the River Bandits on Wednesday night. James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara, Yohendrick Pinango, and Luis Verdugo drove in a combined 18 of those runs, and the Cubs hit five home runs in the victory.

In just two games this week, the Cubs have put on a show for the hometown fans by scoring 38 runs. Meanwhile, Wednesday night was an unforgettable night for a local woman battling breast cancer, as she was surprised with a head-to-toe makeover after throwing out the first pitch.

South Bend is out of playoff contention for the year, so there are only four more chances to get out and see some baseball at Four Winds Field before next April. Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

To purchase your tickets to a game before the season ends on Sunday, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Battle-tested Northridge prepares for undefeated NorthWood

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
At practice on Wednesday, the Raiders explained how a difficult schedule so far is getting them ready for a tough conference slate.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs release 2024 season schedule

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend’s home schedule highlights include games on Mother’s Day (May 12), the day before Memorial Day (May 26), six games the week summer begins (June 18 to June 23), and 17 games in August.

South Bend Cubs

SB Cubs start final series of season strong with 12-6 win

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The countdown to the end of the South Bend Cubs’ 2023 season is at just five games after Tuesday night’s series opener against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Jayden Thomas (83) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish offense goes back to work despite early success

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Despite the early success, newly promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker knows there’s still work to be done.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Steve Angeli, right, hands off to Audric Estimé during the second half of an NCAA...

Irish show off depth at QB in win over Tennessee State

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
With the Irish up 35-3 early in the third quarter, Steve Angeli came in for starter Sam Hartman and completed 8 of 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Clarence Lewis, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass and...

Notre Dame jumps up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 13, are 2-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 98-6.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at NC State

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Do you think Notre Dame can contend for the College Football Playoff?

Notre Dame

Freeman pleased with win over TSU, but says there’s room to improve

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
As any good head coach would, Marcus Freeman is looking at what needs to be cleaned up before the team’s first true road test against NC State.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs to play last home games of season this week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Cubs will play six more games at Four Winds Field — all against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Notre Dame

Air Hartman: ND QB flips into end zone during win over TSU

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Sam Hartman put on a show when he flipped into the end zone on a 5-yeard TD run, but also gave some in the stadium a heart attack.