South Bend considers action after Bare Hands Brewery misses deadline

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven years later, South Bend is no closer to getting another brewery downtown.

Bare Hands Brewery missed the Sept. 1 deadline to open a brewpub down the street from Four Winds Field, and the city is considering legal action.

The Granger-based brewery planned to open a bar restaurant in 2018 after agreeing to purchase the old Gates Service Center at 331 W. Wayne Street from the city for $1.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the city sued the brewery in 2018 when they missed the deadline to open the brewpub. After a two-year dispute, Bare Hands promised to invest $456,000 into the property and open it within two years.

Due to the pandemic, that deadline was extended until Sept. 1 of this year, but now that they missed this amended deadline, the city is considering issuing a letter of default at its Sept. 14 meeting.

In a statement from Caleb Bauer, executive director of community investment for the city of South Bend, he says, “Bare Hands has not met the terms of their real estate purchase agreement with the Redevelopment Commission, which requires completion of the planned improvements and issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy by Sept. 1. The Redevelopment Commission has issued multiple extensions to the agreement, which was originally struck seven years ago. Minimal progress has been made since then to open a brewery at the site.”

The Redevelopment Commission will consider issuing a letter of default at its next meeting on Sept. 14.

WNDU reached out to Bare Hands Brewery for comment, but they have yet to respond.

Another business is also in hot water with South Bend, as Dave Matthews’ downtown grocery store has yet to open after missing its Dec. 31 deadline, but Matthews tells WNDU that the grocery store is set to open by the end of the year.

