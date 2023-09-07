Police investigating after stabbing victim walks into Memorial Hospital

(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a stabbing victim walked into Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning.

Police were called around 5:10 a.m. about the walk-in stabbing victim. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Right now, police are trying to determine where the stabbing may have happened.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 injured in Cass County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway in LaGrange Township.

News

1 injured in Cass County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man’s arm amputated after Elkhart County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 17.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Refreshing air is here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
High temperatures will only average the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Women gets surprise makeover at South Bend Cubs game

Michiana woman gets surprise makeover at South Bend Cubs game

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Hello Gorgeous and the South Bend Cubs teamed up to surprise Beth Stevens with a head-to-toe makeover.

News

South Bend Cubs put up 26 runs in thrashing of Quad Cities River Bandits

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Northridge has positive record through tough start

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Niles Scream Park opens this Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Woman battling cancer gets surprise makeover from Hello Gorgeous

Updated: 13 hours ago