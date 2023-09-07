Police investigating after stabbing victim walks into Memorial Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a stabbing victim walked into Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning.

Police were called around 5:10 a.m. about the walk-in stabbing victim. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Right now, police are trying to determine where the stabbing may have happened.

