Police investigating after motorcycle crash on Ironwood Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a motorcycle crash on Ironwood Thursday afternoon.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were called to a motorcycle-vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Ironwood Drive around 2:20 p.m.

Ironwood Drive has been closed between State Road 23 and Edison Road to allow authorities to investigate.

There is no word yet on any injuries sustained in the crash.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Accident and Crash Team has now taken over the investigation.

