Notre Dame preparing for hostile environment at NC State

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is now a top 10 football team in the eyes of the Associated Press after a strong 2-0 start to the season.

To reach 3-0, the Irish will face a unique challenge this coming weekend.

The first true road test of the season awaits No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday when the Irish travel to North Carolina to face NC State. While they did start the season away from Notre Dame Stadium, head coach Marcus Freeman even said himself that their Shamrock Series game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland felt like a home game.

As they enter their first hostile environment of the year, Freeman was asked how he’s preparing his team — and particularly the freshmen — for the experience.

“You try to explain what it’s going to be like to them,” he said. “You try and show videos and just tell them, ‘Hey, this is kind of the environment you’re going into.’ Nothing will catch them up until they actually get the experience of going there and playing at a hostile environment. But until you’re actually in that element, you can’t simulate it. We have to do a good job of being able to execute and take out some of the distractions, the crowd noise, and the things that aren’t within the white lines.”

Carter-Finley Stadium has been very friendly to NC State over the last two or three seasons, and not so friendly to the Wolfpack’s visitors. It certainly wasn’t friendly to the Irish back in 2016, when they lost to the Wolfpack 10-3 in a very sloppy game that was played in hurricane conditions.

Like Notre Dame, NC State also has an undefeated record. The Wolfpack went on the road last weekend and defeated UConn 24-14 in their season opener.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Jayden Thomas (83) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish offense goes back to work despite early success

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Despite the early success, newly promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker knows there’s still work to be done.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Steve Angeli, right, hands off to Audric Estimé during the second half of an NCAA...

Irish show off depth at QB in win over Tennessee State

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
With the Irish up 35-3 early in the third quarter, Steve Angeli came in for starter Sam Hartman and completed 8 of 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Clarence Lewis, center, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass and...

Notre Dame jumps up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 13, are 2-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 98-6.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at NC State

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Do you think Notre Dame can contend for the College Football Playoff?

Latest News

Notre Dame

Freeman pleased with win over TSU, but says there’s room to improve

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
As any good head coach would, Marcus Freeman is looking at what needs to be cleaned up before the team’s first true road test against NC State.

Notre Dame

Air Hartman: ND QB flips into end zone during win over TSU

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Sam Hartman put on a show when he flipped into the end zone on a 5-yeard TD run, but also gave some in the stadium a heart attack.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) looks to throw as Tennessee State's Monroe Beard III (3) defends...

Irish offense shines with Hartman for 2nd week in a row

Updated: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Sam Hartman was once again the standout performer, but he and head coach Marcus Freeman were sure to give their props to everyone who had a part in this week’s win during the postgame presser.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estimé, right, pushes Tennessee State's James Green (1) aside as he runs...

No. 13 Irish tame Tennessee State Tigers in 56-3 win

Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish have now outscored their opponents this season 98-6, as the defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans gather for first tailgates of the season

Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
It’s finally that time of the year again in South Bend, as the return of college football means tailgating, good food, and a lot of energy outside of Notre Dame Stadium.

Countdown to Kickoff

Man on the Street: Fighting Irish fans ready for home opener

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
What's the confidence level like around South Bend as the Irish gear up for their home opener? 16 Sports Director Matt Loch has more from Eddy Street Commons.