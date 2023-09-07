Notre Dame preparing for hostile environment at NC State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is now a top 10 football team in the eyes of the Associated Press after a strong 2-0 start to the season.

To reach 3-0, the Irish will face a unique challenge this coming weekend.

The first true road test of the season awaits No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday when the Irish travel to North Carolina to face NC State. While they did start the season away from Notre Dame Stadium, head coach Marcus Freeman even said himself that their Shamrock Series game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland felt like a home game.

As they enter their first hostile environment of the year, Freeman was asked how he’s preparing his team — and particularly the freshmen — for the experience.

“You try to explain what it’s going to be like to them,” he said. “You try and show videos and just tell them, ‘Hey, this is kind of the environment you’re going into.’ Nothing will catch them up until they actually get the experience of going there and playing at a hostile environment. But until you’re actually in that element, you can’t simulate it. We have to do a good job of being able to execute and take out some of the distractions, the crowd noise, and the things that aren’t within the white lines.”

Carter-Finley Stadium has been very friendly to NC State over the last two or three seasons, and not so friendly to the Wolfpack’s visitors. It certainly wasn’t friendly to the Irish back in 2016, when they lost to the Wolfpack 10-3 in a very sloppy game that was played in hurricane conditions.

Like Notre Dame, NC State also has an undefeated record. The Wolfpack went on the road last weekend and defeated UConn 24-14 in their season opener.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

