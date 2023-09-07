Advertise With Us

Niles Scream Park reopens this Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - This Friday, the gates will squeak open. Niles Scream Park is scaring the “yell” out of Michiana’s fear feigns for the 50th year in a row.

The park will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at night through the month of September. In October, those hours shift from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The park will also be open the last four Sundays in October, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Each of the attractions has been completely redone, so it’s all a scary surprise, including the haunted house, a dark terror-tory hayride, and the “Field of Screams.”

Now, of course, it’s all in good fun, but it’s also a way to give back to the community.

“I have a great deal of fun scaring people, and getting a yell out of people. As I said, it is for a good cause we support a lot of charities, and we have a lot of fun here,” said Randall, a park volunteer. “This is our 50th season. We have been around since 1974, and we pulled out all the stops - bringing back some classic scares as well as some new ones.”

Last year alone, the park donated over $135,000 to over 50 groups in the community.

