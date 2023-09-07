New restaurant ‘Howard Pork’ opens across from Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant is hogging a lot of attention near Howard Park as “Howard Pork” officially opened its doors last week.

Owner Dave Matthews says the restaurant’s highlight is a family-friendly environment with a price point to match.

“The East Bank neighborhood of downtown South Bend, we’ve been working for about 15 years to make a vibrant and lively urban center and were here,” said David Matthews, Developer for Matthews, LLC. “I mean, I think we have 20,000 people coming this weekend across the street to the Fusion Festival. If you’ve not been to the downtown (area) recently, please come visit us. It’s a great neighborhood. “I mean the improvements the river walk that are getting done now, the development of Howard Park, Seitz Park that should open up maybe next year; it’s a really great neighborhood.”

While the name sounds more like a barbeque joint, and there certainly are a few pork dishes on the menu, the restaurant’s menu will feature classic and modern American cuisine with gluten-free and vegan options.

“We want to have fun,” said Ben Dahl, corporate chef for Matthews, LLC. “I think one of the things that people will most likely experience that they never have before would be a calamari steak. So, it’s adding those fun, little unique items that you don’t see regularly, and bringing them center plate, and making them affordable and approachable.”

Howard Pork is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will have its grand opening ceremony later this month.

The restaurant is located at 521 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617.

Matthews is also involved in the construction of a downtown grocery store, and he tells us that the East Race Market is set to open once construction is complete on Lasalle Avenue.

“The grocery store construction is completed,” Matthews said. “However, with the awesome street improvements happening on Lasalle Ave., we have zero parking lot access, so even if you could see the entrance to the grocery store, it’s like a 6-block, three left turn detour to get in, and even more mind-numbing to get out. It just doesn’t work for trying to open a new business. If we had opened, the food would have rotted on the shelves, so we are going to wait until we get two-way traffic back, which should be sometime later this year.”

The city of South Bend sued Matthews back in January for $7.5 million after failing to open the grocery store and adjacent pharmacy.

In July, Matthews’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case as they say Matthews plans to continue development to bring the grocery store downtown.

