Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Ironwood Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Accident and Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in South Bend.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Ironwood Drive just north of Edison Road. Officials say a passenger vehicle driven by a 21-year-old from Illinois and a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old South Bend man were both heading south on Ironwood at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is now word on his current condition.

The other driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

Ironwood was temporarily closed to allow authorities to investigate.

