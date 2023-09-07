Motorcyclist critically injured after South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash in South Bend on Wednesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team, first responders were called to the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Van Buren Street around 1:48 p.m. on reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Once on scene, authorities transported the motorcyclist, identified as Terry Lee Tucker, 57, of South Bend, to the hospital. A preliminary investigation determined that Tucker was driving westbound on Van Buren Street when he collided with a northbound pickup truck.

Tucker’s condition remains critical at this time.

The pickup driver was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

FACT is still handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.