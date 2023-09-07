Advertise With Us

Motorcyclist critically injured after South Bend crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash in South Bend on Wednesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team, first responders were called to the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Van Buren Street around 1:48 p.m. on reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

Once on scene, authorities transported the motorcyclist, identified as Terry Lee Tucker, 57, of South Bend, to the hospital. A preliminary investigation determined that Tucker was driving westbound on Van Buren Street when he collided with a northbound pickup truck.

Tucker’s condition remains critical at this time.

The pickup driver was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

FACT is still handling the investigation.

