Michiana Eats: Ray & Al’s

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALIEN, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s a place with plenty of small-town charm and delicious food.

Ray & Al’s is in the heart of downtown Galien at 118 N. Cleveland Avenue.

“We are all about lunch and breakfast and community, right here hiding in Galien,” says Reyna Larson, co-owner of Ray & Al’s.

According to Larson, the most popular lunch sandwich on the menu is the Cuban. It comes with fire-braised pork, fresh shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Dijon mustard — all on a fresh baguette. You can get a good look at it for yourself by watching the video above!

Larson says some other popular items on the menu are the tuna melt, the turkey club, and its seasonal spaghetti sandwich that is served in the fall. The restaurant also serves homemade soup and chili every day in the fall.

In addition to delicious sandwiches, Ray & Al’s also offers fresh pastries and specialty coffees.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s closed on Tuesdays.

For a look at the menu, click here.

