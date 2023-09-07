Man’s arm amputated after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 62-year-old man had to have his right arm amputated after a crash early Thursday morning in Elkhart County.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 17. Deputies say a Subaru WRX was heading east on County Road 42 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a Chevy Traverse that was heading north on County Road 17.

The crash sent the Chevy off the road and caused it to roll over. The driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where his right arm was amputated.

The driver of the Subaru, a 28-year-old man, was not hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.

