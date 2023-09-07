Indiana WIC switching from Gerber to Enfamil formula on Oct. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you’re part of the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program, here’s an important change you need to be aware of.

Beginning next month, the Indiana WIC program’s contracted infant formula brand will change from Gerber to Enfamil. This means if you are currently issued a Gerber formula, you will receive a similar Enfamil formula for benefits beginning on or after Oct. 1.

The Indiana Department of Health says more than 24,000 Indiana WIC participants will be affected by this change.

“Our WIC team is prepared to help all impacted families through this transition with support, guidance, and resources,” said Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC, in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “WIC Nutritionists in our clinics will ensure that all babies whose infant formula is transitioning will still receive the same level of benefits and nutrition.”

Because WIC benefit periods are on different timeframes, officials say some clients may still have Gerber benefits through the end of October.

If you have questions about your family’s benefits, you’re urged to check the INWIC Mobile App or ask your local WIC clinic.

For more information about this change, click here.

