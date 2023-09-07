Indiana WIC switching from Gerber to Enfamil formula on Oct. 1

(WJRT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you’re part of the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program, here’s an important change you need to be aware of.

Beginning next month, the Indiana WIC program’s contracted infant formula brand will change from Gerber to Enfamil. This means if you are currently issued a Gerber formula, you will receive a similar Enfamil formula for benefits beginning on or after Oct. 1.

The Indiana Department of Health says more than 24,000 Indiana WIC participants will be affected by this change.

“Our WIC team is prepared to help all impacted families through this transition with support, guidance, and resources,” said Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC, in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “WIC Nutritionists in our clinics will ensure that all babies whose infant formula is transitioning will still receive the same level of benefits and nutrition.”

Because WIC benefit periods are on different timeframes, officials say some clients may still have Gerber benefits through the end of October.

If you have questions about your family’s benefits, you’re urged to check the INWIC Mobile App or ask your local WIC clinic.

For more information about this change, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...

Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot testifies in own defense

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
One of three men accused of assisting a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in his own defense Thursday.

Crime

Chosen Alexander

South Bend man wanted for attempted murder arrested

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Chosen Alexander was among four people who were arrested Wednesday following “proactive policing efforts” from the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit.

News

Police investigating after stabbing victim walks into Memorial Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

1 injured in Cass County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Refreshing air is here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
High temperatures will only average the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday

Crime

Police investigating after stabbing victim walks into Memorial Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police were called early Thursday morning about the walk-in stabbing victim.

News

1 injured in Cass County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway in LaGrange Township.

News

Man’s arm amputated after Elkhart County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 17.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Women gets surprise makeover at South Bend Cubs game

Michiana woman gets surprise makeover at South Bend Cubs game

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Hello Gorgeous and the South Bend Cubs teamed up to surprise Beth Stevens with a head-to-toe makeover.