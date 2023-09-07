Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Refreshing air is here

High temperatures will only average the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few areas got a good soaking on Wednesday both in the morning and evening. A strong cold front will come through and bring an end to the heat and humidity for the rest of the week. High temperatures will go from the 90s to the lower 70s starting Thursday. The rest of the forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will stay quiet and cool. No rain is in the forecast this weekend and temperatures will average the middle 70s. No significant systems are in our forecast this weekend or to start next week.

THURSDAY: A few showers early in the day with clouds remaining for most of the day. Much cooler and less humid with a high of 68F. Low 60F Wind NW at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 68F. Low 55F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: 70F weather returns for the upcoming weekend with a 0% chance of rain.

