Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot

Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot
The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Virginia man has been charged in connection with attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

They said he used both hands to physically restrain Fanone, while other rioters assaulted him.

Snoots is now the fifth man charged in the attack on Fanone, who has since retired from the force.

The charges include felony assault on a police officer, felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors.

Snoots made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released pending arraignment in Washington.

The DOJ has arrested 1,106 individuals for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.

More than 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

