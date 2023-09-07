Advertise With Us

Curious Kids’ Museum gets closer to buying building from city

While most exhibits were burnt nearly to the studs in July 2022, officials say creating new ones will leave kids just as curious, if not more than before.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Curious Kids’ Museum is getting closer to expanding in St. Joseph.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a draft proposal presented to city commissioners on Wednesday calls for the museum to buy the city-owned building at 415 Lake Boulevard on a land contract with some strings attached.

The proposal calls for the building, Memorial Hall, to be sold to CKM for a price tag of $500,000. The museum had previously offered $140,000, which was denied by commissioners.

Included in the contingencies, the museum agreed to build an addition of no less than 3,000 square feet and make no less than $3 million in building improvements. In addition, the city would be granted an option to buy the building back at the appraised value if the museum ceased to exist through June 30, 2045.

In July 2022, the museum suffered extensive fire damage, and most of the exhibits were destroyed. Proposed building improvements include glass galleries, a new rooftop deck area, exterior updates, and renovated exhibit areas.

The commission took no official action on the proposal at Wednesday’s meeting, as the proposal was sent back to be reworked.

