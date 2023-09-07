Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County at full capacity

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the same picture at animal shelters across Michiana — panting and wheezing mutts tucked into cages, barking in anticipation.

They want attention. They need a home.

Right now, though, surrenders are far outpacing adoptions, and the problem of overcrowding has reached critical mass at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County.

The Animal Welfare League has an awesome facility. There’s a big kitty silo, separate kenneling areas for dogs and adult cats, and an outdoor garden for exercising the dogs. None of that matters now, though, because the inn is full.

There are currently 202 cats and 66 dogs living at the Animal Welfare League (AWL), and that’s not even counting the many animals in foster care and home trials.

“We are at our max, and the sad thing is every time we answer the phone, we have that heart, and we can’t say no,” says AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard. “And that’s why it’s sad, but you see them, and you hear their stories of ‘this one’s out here,’ and ‘this one’s doing that,’ and we can’t say no. So, we’re making space, but we’re literally at our capacity.”

When the shelter is at full capacity, they don’t euthanize the animals — they stop accepting abandoned and surrendered pets. But that doesn’t make anyone in Kosciusko County happy.

Amber Rose (WNDU)

Amber Rose came to the shelter when her owner lost his home. She’s been there for 147 days. She’s nearly 11 years old, but is high-energy.

Full disclosure: this reporter fell in love with Amber Rose inside of five minutes. In the months this happy mutt has been at AWL, the entire staff has fallen in love with her, too. But they say the goal is to get her a new home.

“It’s always bittersweet, especially the longer they’re here,” said staff member Brooke Lyon. “But yeah, that’s what we do.”

Blanchard is an unapologetic evangelist for pet adoption.

“When I go home at night and my dog meets me at the door, you forget about everything,” she says. “You know, I have a rescue dog. I come home and they appreciate every little piece of attention that you can give them. They say it lowers blood pressure, lowers the stress level. You know what’s going on in the world right now? Get a pet.”

Right now, the shelter has dramatically lowered adoption fees. Dogs are $75 and cats are $50. You can get a second dog or cat at a serious discount.

As for Amber Rose, her adoption is sponsored. So, she can join your pack for free.

You better move fast, though, cause I’m likely to call my wife any minute and get clearance to run back out to Kosciusko County and grab that awesome mutt myself!

AWL is located at 1048 325 East in Pierceton. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 574-267-3008 or head to the shelter’s website.

