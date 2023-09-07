1 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man is recovering from his injuries after a crash Wednesday night in Cass County.

The crash happened just before 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway in LaGrange Township. Deputies say the Fort Wayne man was heading south on Dailey when he failed to yield to another vehicle that was heading east on Pokagon and crashed into it.

The Fort Wayne man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The other driver involved in the crash, a 32-year-old Elkhart man, did not have any reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.