Young man from South Bend reunited with specialized trike

St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter returned the bike to Kadin Johnson’s family...
St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter returned the bike to Kadin Johnson’s family Wednesday morning.(Derek Dieter)
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPDATE: A young man from South Bend with cerebral palsy has been reunited with his specialized trike after it was stolen over the weekend.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter says the bike was found overnight in an alley on the west side. He returned the bike to Kadin Johnson’s family Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, he thanked the community for helping out.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man from South Bend with cerebral palsy will be reunited with his specially-designed tricycle Wednesday morning after it was found in an alley on the city’s west side.

Kadin Johnson’s family said it was stolen Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Falcon Street. The tricycle helps Kadin get outside to socialize with friends and neighbors.

“It’s called a Rifton tricycle,” said Kadin’s mother Shannon Wilson. “It was donated and gifted to him from Anna’s Celebration of Life foundation. So, his physical therapist at Memorial referred us for it.”

“He’s out here every day attempting to play with children in his neighborhood and now he can’t do that, so it’s sickening that somebody would take that,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

Wilson says someone took the bike when they were getting ready for a family party.

“I was crying. I was devastated,” he said.

“It’s unbelievably difficult, as you saw how tough things are for the family to get him in the house and get him off the bus,” Dieter said. “Everything that he was talking about. ‘I want my bike back, I want my bike back.’”

“I really just want somebody to bring the bike back,” Wilson said. “I don’t care why you took it. I don’t care where you took it. I don’t care what you did with it. Just bring it and leave it in the yard. You don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to do anything, just leave it in the yard.”

The bike was located around half of a block away from the family’s home on Falcon Street.

