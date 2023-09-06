Where to park if you plan on attending Fusion Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a decades-long hiatus and a rebrand, an iconic local tradition is coming back.

South Bend’s Ethnic Fest, now known as Fusion Fest, is happening this Saturday. The place will be packed, so we wanted to go over parking.

There are several locations within walking distance, including:

Crowe Parking Lot

First Unitarian Church

Everwise Credit Union Lot

St. Joseph High School Lot

School Field Lot

Wayne Street Garage

The city will also be closing a couple of streets for Fusion Fest:

A map of the projected closure. (WNDU)

St. Louis Boulevard from Jefferson Boulevard to St. Peter Street will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 7, to Tuesday, Sept. 12.

A map of the projected closure. (WNDU)

Jefferson to St. Louis to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. boulevards will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 9 to Monday, Sept. 11.

The projected detour route during Fusion Fest. (WNDU)

A detour route will be put in place from Colfax Avenue via Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard or Eddy Street.

