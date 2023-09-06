Wednesday’s Child: Zhane still waiting for new home

(WNDU) - There’s something missing in the lives of hundreds of foster kids in Indiana, and that’s a permanent home.

We first told you about 9-year-old Zhane in December, and the team at Indiana Adoption Program wants us to share his story again.

Zhane looks forward to the day when he can play in his own room in his new family’s home. It’s where he will work on his art.

Imagine the possibilities when you’re given a blank sheet of paper and a bunch of colorful markers. Art is one of the many things Zhane really enjoys.

“Play video games. Color.”

Creative and energetic, Zhane would love to work in construction someday. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Zhane replied, “A builder.”

“Houses and anything,” Zhane said. “And like, playgrounds.”

Playgrounds, complete with swing sets and slides.

“I would want to build a mountain too,” Zhane said.

There’s a mountain that Zhane has to climb. He’s been in foster care for a long time and knows that he needs a new family. He has a good idea of what that new family will look like.

“A mom and a dad,” Zhane said. “Brothers and sisters.”

He already has three siblings and wants to stay in touch with them.

With his new family, Zhane looks forward to having his own space where he can work on his art and also,

“Play in my bedroom,” Zhane said.

Zhane’s favorite foods are chicken nuggets and French fries from McDonalds. If you would like to learn more about Zhane, click here.

