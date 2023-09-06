South Bend’s Main Street reopens after several months of construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Main Street is once again carrying through traffic through downtown South Bend.

The portion of Main that lies between the federal courthouse and the public library had been closed for about five months.

The problem stemmed from an incident in mid-February, in which a piece of concrete fell off the privately owned parking garage at Main and Wayne and onto the sidewalk and street below.

“Obviously, it’s Main Street, so you want it open as much as it can be open. In this case, we had to wait for a lot of individuals, the city did, Bradley did, to sign off. To make sure that, you know, the building is safe,” said South Bend Common Councilman Troy Warner. “That, that’s the key there is taking the time to make sure whatever fix that they do, those support brackets are going to be something that works.”

Today, crews placed stainless steel stirrups over concrete fins on the garage to shore up the structure.

Work on the west side of the building is done and Main Street has reopened to traffic. The garage has also reopened for parking.

Wayne Street remains closed as work moves to the south side of the garage.

When asked if she remembered when Main Street closed, Michelle Wyller with the South Bend Brew Works replied, “I do remember when it closed. It’s been closed for seven, eight months now.”

The closing of Main actually began in April, although even that was too long for Wyller. “It’s great that it’s opened again. It’s Main Street, it needs to be open, it’s Main Street.”

The last traffic count shows the section of Main in question normally carries 8,252 vehicles per day.

“It’s hard enough getting through downtown anyway with all the two-way roads now, so I was kind of surprised this one was closed as long as it was,” said Frank Tasler as he made his way to the library.

