South Bend Cubs release 2024 season schedule

Published: Sep. 6, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs still have five games left to play in 2023, but you can start planning for your trip to Four Winds Field in 2024!

The team announced its 2024 season schedule Wednesday afternoon. The Cubs will open the season on the road on April 5 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. Their home opener will come the following week on April 9 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

South Bend’s home schedule highlights include games on Mother’s Day (May 12), the day before Memorial Day (May 26), six games the week summer begins (June 18 to June 23), and 17 games in August.

27 of the Cubs’ final 45 games will be played at Four Winds Field. Game times will be announced at a later date, pending approval from Major League Baseball.

The Cubs play every team in the Midwest League as part of its 132-game schedule that begins April 5 and ends Sept. 8. Teams will once again play a six-game series and have every Monday off. The one exception will be July 1. Every team will have a four-day break to coincide with MLB’s All-Star Week, falling from July 15 through July 18.

Here’s a breakdown, in order of appearance on the schedule, of South Bend’s opponents in 2024:

  • Quad Cities River Bandits: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)
  • Wisconsin Timber Rattlers: 24 games (12 home, 12 away)
  • Beloit Sky Carp: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)
  • Lansing Lugnuts: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)
  • Cedar Rapids Kernels: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)
  • Fort Wayne TinCaps: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)
  • West Michigan Whitecaps: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)
  • Peoria Chiefs: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)
  • Lake County Captains: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)
  • Dayton Dragons: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)
  • Great Lakes Loons: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

For a full look at South Bend’s 2024 schedule, click here.

Fans looking to secure tickets for the 2024 season can contact the South Bend Cubs Front Office at 574-235-9988 to sign up for one of the team’s season seat packages. Details on individual game ticket sales, weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to head to Four Winds Field before the 2023 season comes to a close, click here. The Cubs will play their season finale on Sunday afternoon, as the team is out of playoff contention for the year.

