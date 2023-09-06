SB Cubs start final series of season strong with 12-6 win

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown to the end of the South Bend Cubs’ 2023 season is at just five games after Tuesday night’s series opener against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

It’s the last chance for fans to head to Four Winds Field for some baseball, as the Cubs are out of playoff contention for the year. However, they are still trying to end the season on a high note.

The Cubs started the series strong on Tuesday, snapping a five-game losing streak en route to a 12-6 victory over Quad Cities.

South Bend pounded 15 hits in the win, with eight of nine Cubs starters recording a base hit. In fact, Christian Franklin and Luis Verdugo both missed hitting for the cycle by only a triple.

Connor Noland is set to make his final start of the season on Wednesday night as South Bend hosts Quad Cities at 7:05 p.m. at Four Winds Field. There’s also a Dylan Cease bobblehead giveaway.

To purchase your tickets to a game before the season ends on Sunday, click here.

