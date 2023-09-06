Registration still open for 38th annual ‘Run Jane Run’ golf outing

By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Too often, stories of domestic violence and abuse end in tragedy. But there is a local group fighting to save lives.

The YWCA of North Central Indiana helps over 3,000 women and children each year in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties, and it’s hosting a big fundraiser next week!

Run Jane Run is an all-women golf outing set for Monday, Sept. 11 at Knollwood Country Club. It’s now in its 38th year, and it helps the YWCA fund local programs.

In addition to golf, there are prizes, raffles, a silent auction, and a dinner. Our own Tricia Sloma will emcee the dinner and former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is back as an honorary co-chair.

“It’s great because it doesn’t matter what level golfer you are.,” McGraw says. “You can be a beginner; you can be really good on the championship flight… It’s a great day. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

There’s still time to sign up! You can register by clicking here or calling the YWCA office at 574-233-9491.

Again, Run Jane Run is Monday, Sept. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Knollwood Country Club.

