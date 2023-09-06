Advertise With Us

Michigan man arrested after driving over 120 mph while intoxicated on US-31

A map of the altercation.
A map of the altercation.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a Michigan man was arrested after allegedly driving over 120 miles per hour on U.S. 31 in Miami County.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling U.S. 31, near County Road 800 N., when they pulled over a 2018 Mercedes-Benz for driving 121 mph around 11:22 p.m.

The driver, identified as Brandon Harvey, 34, had an active arrest warrant out of Cass County and displayed signs of impairment. Harvey also failed his field sobriety tests, and further investigation revealed he had a BAC of .18%.

Police are still waiting on the lab results from a court-ordered blood test.

Harvey has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. The sentencing guideline for a Level 6 felony is a fixed term between six months and two-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

