Man with cerebral palsy searching for special trike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man with cerebral palsy says he is upset after someone stole his specially designed tricycle.

Kadin Johnson’s family says it was stolen Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Falcon Street.

This tricycle helps Kadin get outside to socialize with friends and neighbors.

“It’s called a Rifton tricycle. It was donated and gifted to him from Anna’s Celebration of Life foundation. So, his physical therapist at Memorial referred us for it,” says Kadin’s mother Shannon Wilson.

“...he’s out here every day attempting to play with children in his neighborhood and now he can’t do that, so it’s sickening that somebody would take that,” says St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

Wilson says someone took the bike when they were getting ready for a family party.

“I was crying. I was devastated,” says Wilson.

“It’s unbelievably difficult. As you saw how tough things are for the family to get him in the house and get him off the bus. Everything that he was talking about. I want my bike back, I want my bike back,” says Dieter.

“I really just want somebody to bring the bike back. I don’t care why you took it. I don’t care where you took it. I don’t care what you did with it. Just bring it and leave it in the yard. You don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to do anything, just leave it in the yard,” says Wilson.

Dieter and others are offering a $700 reward.

If you know anything, please do the right thing and say something.

