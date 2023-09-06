Kosciusko County man arrested on drug, gun charges

Troopers discover more than 4 oz. of meth while serving search warrant
John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges, including dealing...
John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges, including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a handgun, and maintaining a common nuisance.(Indiana State Police/Times-Union)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say troopers discovered more than four ounces of methamphetamine while serving a search warrant Tuesday morning in Kosciusko County.

Trooper began an investigation several weeks ago into suspected drug dealing after receiving numerous tips alleging drug dealing at a residence located on EMS B3B Lane near Kuhn Lake. That investigation concluded just before 9:10 a.m. Tuesday when troopers served a search warrant at the home.

During the search, troopers discovered 123 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 75 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, pills, cocaine, and items of drug paraphernalia.

John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges, including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a handgun, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Heeter was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, his preliminary bond was set at $25,250.

During the search, troopers discovered 123 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 75 grams of...
During the search, troopers discovered 123 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 75 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, pills, cocaine, and items of drug paraphernalia.(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold front arrives late Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
The high humidity and temperatures climb down Thursday and Friday

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Autopsy results, identification pending for body found on riverbank in Elkhart

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials have provided a minor update after a body was found on the bank of the St. Joseph River in Elkhart last weekend.

News

Autopsy results, identification pending for body found on riverbank in Elkhart

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Landmark Recovery responds to court ruling after attempting to reopen closed facilities

Updated: 1 hour ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Jayden Thomas (83) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish offense goes back to work despite early success

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Despite the early success, newly promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker knows there’s still work to be done.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

South Bend Cubs defeat Quad Cities at Four Winds Field

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Irish offense goes back to work despite early success

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter returned the bike to Kadin Johnson’s family...

Young man from South Bend reunited with specialized trike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
A young man with cerebral palsy was reunited with his specialized trike Wednesday morning after it was stolen over the weekend.