Kosciusko County man arrested on drug, gun charges

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say troopers discovered more than four ounces of methamphetamine while serving a search warrant Tuesday morning in Kosciusko County.

Trooper began an investigation several weeks ago into suspected drug dealing after receiving numerous tips alleging drug dealing at a residence located on EMS B3B Lane near Kuhn Lake. That investigation concluded just before 9:10 a.m. Tuesday when troopers served a search warrant at the home.

During the search, troopers discovered 123 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 75 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, pills, cocaine, and items of drug paraphernalia.

John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges, including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a handgun, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Heeter was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, his preliminary bond was set at $25,250.

