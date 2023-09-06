Irish offense goes back to work despite early success

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Tennessee State game officially in the books, the Fighting Irish are officially turning the page to their road trip to NC State this upcoming weekend.

It’s Notre Dame’s first true road game, and arguably its first true test this season. While NC State is unranked, Carter-Finley Stadium hasn’t been friendly to its visitors in recent years… and it certainly wasn’t friendly to the Irish when they last played there in 2016.

However, Notre Dame is currently firing on all cylinders, having outscored its opponents 98-6 so far this season. The defense has yet to give up a touchdown and the offense appears to be shining under the Golden Dome with transfer quarterback Sam Hartman under center.

Despite the early success, head coach Marcus Freeman said there’s still room to improve and newly promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker knows there’s still work to be done.

“My dad has always said, ‘A good feeling goes a long way,’ and that part’s true. But then mom would say there’s a nice piece of it saying, ‘You better humble yourself,’ right? And if you don’t, it’ll be done for you,” Parker said. “So, we just go back to work. The creed we live by is ‘the truth, the work, the results.’ Not just the saying, that’s the deal. Anytime you start feeling too good, just go back to work.”

Both teams come into Saturday’s game undefeated, as NC State beat UConn 24-14 over the weekend.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

