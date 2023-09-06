Historic apartment of Black South Bend doctor renovated by community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Heritage is continuing its efforts to revitalize neighborhoods. This time restoring the home of one of South Bend’s first Black doctors.

It’s been said that what you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone but woven into the lives of others. Wednesday’s celebrations of affordable housing in honor of the legacy of Dr. Butts is both.

South Bend Heritage, the Butts family, Mayor James Mueller, and other community members celebrated with an open house to show the renovations made to that home that once stood as a pillar in the community. The apartment is ready for move-in and has been completely rehabbed from its original condition with new carpet, paint, and a total overhaul of the original layout.

The project is a long-standing promise finally fulfilled.

“South Bend Heritage made a promise to the family 12 years ago that we would finish the rehab of this house, and it’s taken us that long, but we were able to bring forward a two-bedroom rental apartment with the help of the city of South Bend,” said Marco Mariani, executive director of South Bend Heritage.

“It is important for us to save the pieces of our past, and they don’t build houses like this anymore, and so whenever we can, we want to save our housing stock and provide those options for families in the future,” Mueller told 16 News Now.

What makes this house special is what it meant to the community on Walnut Street, just off near what some native west siders may call “the Block.” Dr. Butts’ daughter began her early years in this home, watching her dad take care of others. Dr. Butts was not only a physician but also a purple heart recipient. His daughter is still in awe of what an impression he left behind.

“He was my doctor; he delivered me. You know, that just makes my heart feel good when people remember him after all these years,” said Myra Butts, his daughter. “His patients could call him any time of day or night and talk to him if they had a problem. You know he didn’t say take two aspirin and call me in the morning. He would be on that phone, raddle off what kind of medication, if he sent them to the hospital, he’d raddle off all the medications to give them and what was going on.”

Butts hopes that the families who move into this space create a sense of love and community that she felt as a child.

“I hope they enjoy it as much as we did to feel safe in the community, and to just have a place you can call your own is a beautiful thing.”

